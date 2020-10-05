Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $270.00

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.53) and last traded at GBX 268 ($3.50), with a volume of 1049147 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267 ($3.49).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 241.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 199.32.

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:USA)

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

