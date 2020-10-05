Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.76

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 6842836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 369,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,771,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,605,000 after buying an additional 656,605 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,173,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 411,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 44,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile (NYSE:BHGE)

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.