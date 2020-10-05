Balancer (BAL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $48.26 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Balancer has a total market cap of $111.90 million and approximately $48.26 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for $16.11 or 0.00150208 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Balancer has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00265871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00089021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.34 or 0.01513163 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00164902 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.

Balancer Token Trading

