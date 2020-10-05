Ball (NYSE:BLL) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.42

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.42 and last traded at $85.37, with a volume of 26947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.15, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average is $71.30.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,996.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 8,261.6% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,064 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 15.6% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,318,000 after acquiring an additional 475,256 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 46.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,487,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,470 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 2.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,184,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,299,000 after buying an additional 90,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ball by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,714,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after acquiring an additional 119,171 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

