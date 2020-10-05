Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BLDP. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.66.

BLDP stock opened at $16.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.22 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 578.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 986,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 840,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 820,608 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,727,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,607,000 after acquiring an additional 774,921 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $8,153,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $4,914,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

