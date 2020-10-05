Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

BLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in a research note on Monday, August 31st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLX. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 389,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 35.2% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 165,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

