Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $127,305.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $9,534,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter worth $4,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,132,000 after acquiring an additional 265,523 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $2,144,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,935,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after buying an additional 203,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

TBBK opened at $9.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $518.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.46 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 13.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

