Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE VIR opened at $33.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.19. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $619,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $114,111.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,911.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,935 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,007 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

