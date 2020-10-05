Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.86.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,929,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $203,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 129,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 36,794 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

