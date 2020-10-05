Barclays Upgrades Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) to “Overweight”

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $3.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LBRT. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

NYSE LBRT opened at $8.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.95 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.97. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 90.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.