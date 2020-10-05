Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) will post sales of $16.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.66 million and the highest is $18.01 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $19.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $69.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.02 million to $70.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $82.41 million, with estimates ranging from $72.20 million to $99.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 57.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $16.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barings BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 40.2% in the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,946,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,152 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Barings BDC by 16.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,517,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after acquiring an additional 352,497 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 118.2% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 636,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 344,572 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 23.3% in the first quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 314,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $396.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 104.92%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

