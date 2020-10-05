Barrington Research Comments on Lawson Products, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) – Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lawson Products in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 2nd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.77 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LAWS. BidaskClub upgraded Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $43.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.05. Lawson Products has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $372.40 million, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, SVP Matthew Jay Brown sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $70,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 118.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Lawson Products by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lawson Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lawson Products by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Lawson Products by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

