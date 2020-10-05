Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BAYRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Bayer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Commerzbank cut shares of Bayer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Bayer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bayer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of BAYRY stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.21. 1,405,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,497. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Bayer has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter. Bayer had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bayer will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

