Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.05.

BECN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

BECN stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth about $203,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

