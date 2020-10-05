Beam (BEAM) Price Tops $0.27

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $19.56 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002537 BTC on major exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 71,808,720 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

