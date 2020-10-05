Bethereum Hits Market Cap of $120,874.70 (BETHER)

Bethereum (CURRENCY:BETHER) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Bethereum has a market capitalization of $120,874.70 and approximately $3,930.00 worth of Bethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bethereum token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bethereum has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bethereum Token Profile

Bethereum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,403,203 tokens. Bethereum’s official message board is medium.com/bethereum. Bethereum’s official Twitter account is @bethereumteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bethereum is /r/bethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bethereum’s official website is www.bethereum.com.

Bethereum Token Trading

Bethereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bethereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bethereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bethereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

