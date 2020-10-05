Beyondspring Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.06) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) – William Blair issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Beyondspring in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh forecasts that the company will earn ($1.06) per share for the year.

Get Beyondspring alerts:

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Beyondspring from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyondspring presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

BYSI stock opened at $13.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $405.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. Beyondspring has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyondspring by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Beyondspring in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Beyondspring by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beyondspring in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Beyondspring by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyondspring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyondspring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.