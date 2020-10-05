BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BGC Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

BGC Partners stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $931.47 million, a PE ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 1.58. BGC Partners has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $6.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $458,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 44.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 69.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,594,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 652,619 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 48.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,841,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 922,443 shares during the period. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

