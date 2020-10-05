Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,003.75 ($13.12).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

BYG opened at GBX 1,035 ($13.52) on Monday. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of GBX 630 ($8.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,245.30 ($16.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,055.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,006.89.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

