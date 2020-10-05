Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BILL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.84. The company had a trading volume of 719,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,219. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $107.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -175.59.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $2,273,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,755.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Mawhinney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.73, for a total value of $1,300,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,190.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,270,962 shares of company stock worth $410,779,712 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Bill.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

