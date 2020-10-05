Binance USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Binance USD has a market cap of $578.82 million and approximately $270.97 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020227 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $545.73 or 0.05087363 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057631 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032871 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a token. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 578,757,820 tokens. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

