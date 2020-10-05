BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.79

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.79 and last traded at $29.37, with a volume of 1856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $915.20 million, a P/E ratio of -89.38, a PEG ratio of 98.07 and a beta of 1.44.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $134,274.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,830,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 202,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,208 shares of company stock worth $5,847,906 in the last ninety days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 111.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 27.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

