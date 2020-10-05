Biotest (ETR:BIO) Trading Up 1.6%

Biotest AG (ETR:BIO)’s share price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €26.60 ($31.29) and last traded at €25.60 ($30.12). 4,508 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.20 ($29.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.74, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $506.51 million and a PE ratio of -37.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.71.

About Biotest (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in haematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas.

