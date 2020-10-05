Bitcloud Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 65% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $74,487.39 and $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 34,642,139 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

