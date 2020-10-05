Bitcoin Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.26 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.09 billion and $1.26 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $220.70 or 0.02058067 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC, RightBTC, Cobinhood and Bithumb.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,723.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.14 or 0.00579420 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00012877 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,536,344 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Bitsane, Bithumb, Bitfinex, Coinsuper, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, Exmo, Bitso, Cryptomate, Huobi, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Zaif, Bitstamp, Instant Bitex, Kucoin, Korbit, Poloniex, bitFlyer, CPDAX, CoinFalcon, DSX, CoinEx, OKEx, CoinTiger, Koineks, Coinroom, Bit2C, Koinex, Crex24, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, IDCM, FCoin, OKCoin International, BTCC, BitMarket, BTC Trade UA, MBAex, Binance, SouthXchange, Bitinka, BitForex, CoinEgg, Stocks.Exchange, Bisq, Braziliex, Altcoin Trader, Upbit, Bitbns, Trade By Trade, Bibox, RightBTC, Coindeal, cfinex, B2BX, Graviex, WEX, ACX, ABCC, Koinim, CoinExchange, QuadrigaCX, Tidex, COSS, Buda, Negocie Coins, TOPBTC, Exrates, Liquid, UEX, BX Thailand, C2CX, Independent Reserve, Ovis, BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM, Coinone, Bitbank, EXX, Iquant, ChaoEX, BigONE, BitBay, Coinnest, Bit-Z, Kuna, Coinhub, Livecoin, DragonEX, QBTC, Mercatox, Liqui, CryptoBridge, Indodax, xBTCe, Fatbtc, Coinrail, HitBTC, GOPAX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Vebitcoin, Trade Satoshi, BTC Markets, Coinbase Pro, YoBit, Bittrex, OTCBTC, Gatecoin, CEX.IO, Allcoin, Bittylicious, Mercado Bitcoin, HBUS, Kraken, Cobinhood, Coinsquare, WazirX, Coinbe, Coinfloor, Cryptohub, CoinBene and Gate.io. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.