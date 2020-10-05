Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.53 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00004980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Crex24, Indodax and Huobi. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $99.56 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003982 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000604 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001008 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00031737 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, BigONE, YoBit, BtcTrade.im, Coinnest, OKEx, Binance, Bithumb, Crex24, HitBTC, Indodax, Huobi, CoinBene and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

