Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Reaches $138.60 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $7.91 or 0.00073821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QuadrigaCX, Coinone, OKEx and Bittrex. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $138.60 million and $3.51 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.00619254 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00050904 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000759 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bleutrade, Bitinka, BitFlip, QuadrigaCX, Braziliex, Negocie Coins, Coinnest, Bithumb, Koineks, Bitsane, Kucoin, BitMarket, Instant Bitex, Exmo, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Huobi, HitBTC, Zebpay, Upbit, Graviex, Indodax, CEX.IO, DSX, Bittrex, TDAX, Gate.io, Ovis, Bit-Z, Binance, Sistemkoin, YoBit, Vebitcoin, Altcoin Trader, SouthXchange, Bitfinex, BitBay, C2CX, Coinone, Bitlish, OKEx and Korbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

