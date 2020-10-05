Bitcoin Private Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,640.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $524,400.11 and approximately $3,640.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.00623500 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00072518 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00050389 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000726 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

