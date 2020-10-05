BitTorrent Hits One Day Trading Volume of $70.32 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One BitTorrent token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and UPbit. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $326.97 million and approximately $70.32 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00265659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00088446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.01520693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00167088 BTC.

BitTorrent Token Profile

BitTorrent launched on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,990,528,967 tokens. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent.

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.