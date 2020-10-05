Blacer Coin Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blacer Coin Profile

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

