Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Blackline from $54.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Blackline in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Blackline from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.26. 346,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Blackline has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $94.06. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average of $72.82.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackline will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,803,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,782,054.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 12,500 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $1,072,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,197.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,123 over the last three months. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Blackline by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackline by 97.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackline by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Blackline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blackline by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 441,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,589,000 after acquiring an additional 134,585 shares during the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

