Blackmoon Achieves Market Cap of $2.02 Million (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Blackmoon token can now be bought for about $0.0373 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Liqui. Blackmoon has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded down 21.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blackmoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00265485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00088871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.01515669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00165117 BTC.

Blackmoon Token Profile

Blackmoon’s launch date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmooncrypto.com.

Blackmoon Token Trading

Blackmoon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Tidex, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blackmoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blackmoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.