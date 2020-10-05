Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE MUA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.88. 30,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,969. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. Blackrock Muniassets Fund has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $16.34.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

