BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 28.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MUC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,091. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.