BLAST (BLAST) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, BLAST has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $93,391.90 and approximately $10.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001949 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001412 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000380 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002683 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000147 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 45,815,802 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

