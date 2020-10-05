Blind Creek Resources (CVE:BCK) Shares Up 30.4%

Blind Creek Resources Ltd (CVE:BCK) was up 30.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 100,450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 59,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $391,000.00 and a PE ratio of -8.21.

About Blind Creek Resources (CVE:BCK)

Blind Creek Resources Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Blende property located in the Mayo Mining District of the Yukon Territory.

