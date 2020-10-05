Block-Logic (BLTG) Market Capitalization Tops $413,965.78

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $413,965.78 and $214.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX. During the last week, Block-Logic has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00054922 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

