Blocknet (BLOCK) One Day Volume Hits $22,799.00

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Blocknet has a market cap of $7.58 million and $22,799.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00009833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 76% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000183 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,178,094 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blocknet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

