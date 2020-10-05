Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Trading Down 4.8%

Blue Star Capital PLC (LON:BLU)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 13,952,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 26,407,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and a P/E ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.12.

Blue Star Capital Company Profile (LON:BLU)

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in homeland security sector which includes cyber security; border and perimeter security/surveillance; biometric identification and tracking; explosives and other hazardous materials detection; emergency planning/integrated response systems, communications, and screening (people, data, container) and the technology sector with a focus on applications within media and gaming.

