Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.65

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.65 and last traded at $95.32, with a volume of 3099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.77.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.87.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. The company had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 3,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $268,695.07. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,915.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $2,922,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 620.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.