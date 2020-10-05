Blur (BLUR) Market Cap Tops $77,113.03

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Blur has a total market cap of $77,113.03 and $10,119.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur coin can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Blur has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00265871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00089021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.34 or 0.01513163 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00164902 BTC.

Blur Coin Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,349,715 coins and its circulating supply is 5,989,715 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash.

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

