Bluzelle (BLZ) Achieves Market Cap of $26.07 Million

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Bluzelle coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000983 BTC on major exchanges including $18.94, $7.50, $33.94 and $32.15. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $26.07 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009283 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $553.40 or 0.05136319 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032831 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,032,845 coins. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bluzelle Coin Trading

Bluzelle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $24.68, $20.33, $24.43, $10.39, $32.15, $51.55, $33.94, $7.50, $13.77, $50.98 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

