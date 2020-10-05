Boeing (LON:BOE) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Boeing Co (LON:BOE) shot up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 171.89 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 170.54 ($2.23). 16,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 66,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.34 ($2.15).

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 176.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,574.21. The company has a market capitalization of $988.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89.

About Boeing (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

