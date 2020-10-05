BOLT (BOLT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.49 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BOLT token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and BitMax. BOLT has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $221,777.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00266301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00088583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.01513001 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00163031 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT's total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 tokens. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global. BOLT's official website is www.bolt-token.global.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOLT Token Trading

BOLT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

