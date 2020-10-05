Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,818.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get Booking alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booking by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,763,000 after acquiring an additional 261,075 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,268,000 after acquiring an additional 233,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Booking by 628.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 215,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,011,000 after purchasing an additional 185,959 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,445,000 after purchasing an additional 163,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Booking by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 378,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,259,000 after purchasing an additional 157,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,710.71 on Monday. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,799.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,609.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $23.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Booking will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.