Bottomline Technologies’ (EPAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.93. 1,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,671. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.45, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,344 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $111,222.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,944,024.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,432 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $69,938.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,261,954.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,846. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

