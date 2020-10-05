Bottos Market Cap Reaches $1.10 Million (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 87.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Bottos has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, LBank and BigONE. Bottos has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $65,627.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020280 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.60 or 0.05135842 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033037 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Bit-Z, BigONE, OTCBTC, Gate.io, CoinEgg and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

