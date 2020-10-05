Bottos Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 117.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Bottos has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $59,671.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, LBank, Bibox and IDEX. During the last week, Bottos has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.80 or 0.05160172 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032841 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bottos Profile

BTO is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, LBank, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, IDEX, Gate.io, Bibox and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.