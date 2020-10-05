BOX Token (BOX) Price Hits $0.0130 on Exchanges

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. BOX Token has a market cap of $1.30 million and $14,635.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC and Hotbit. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005625 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00019766 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000398 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,761,645 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOX Token’s official website is box.la. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one.

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

