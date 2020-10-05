Bradley C. Hanson Sells 9,133 Shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 9,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $180,650.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.05. 186,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,376. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $728.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.08. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $103.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CASH shares. ValuEngine raised Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 48.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 97.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

